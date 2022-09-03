To the Editor:

In response to Congressman Webster’s concern about paying for other people’s college tuition, I would much prefer to pay for college tuition for middle and lower income than I do having to pay taxes for the rich.

Remember, Warren Buffett said he paid less taxes than his secretary. The middle class picked up that slack. (Which is a great deal more than college tuition.) Now the rich are having to cough up some extra taxes, that is why the extra IRS agents have to be hired.

Carolyn Forrest

Village of Bonnybrook