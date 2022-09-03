89.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, September 3, 2022
type here...

Labor Day holiday will alter trash pickup for some residents of The Villages

By Staff Report

The District Office has released information about trash pick over the Labor Day holiday.

Community Development Districts 1 – 11
If you live in Community Development Districts 1 – 11 located in Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be normal residential sanitation collection on Monday, Sept. 5.

Community Development District 12
If you live in Community Development District 12, normal residential sanitation collection will be on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Community Development District 13
If you live in Community Development District 13, there will be no residential sanitation collection on Monday, Sept. 5. The next collection will be on Thursday, Sept. 8.

Lady Lake Portion of The Villages
If you live in the Town of Lady Lake portion of The Villages, there will be no residential sanitation collection on Monday, Sept. 5. The next collection will be on Thursday, Sept. 8.

Lake County Portion of The Villages
If you live in the Lake County portion of The Villages (not including CDD 11), there will be no sanitation collection on Monday, Sept. 5. Monday collection will be on Tuesday, Sept. 6. All collection days for the week will be moved to the next day.

The Labor Day holiday will alter trash pickup for some residents of The Villages. We’ve got details.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

My homeowner’s policy went up 50 percent thanks to all the new roofs

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Calumet Grove resident reports that the roofs are costing us all dearly in higher premiums for homeowner’s insurance.

We all end up paying for your stupidity

A Village of Summerhill resident has some not-so-kind words for his fellow Villagers who fell for the “new roof” scam. Read his Letter to the Editor.

We are paying for the people who are scamming

A Villager who has seen a steep increase in her homeowner’s insurance believes many of us are paying for the people who got “free” roofs.

Package delivery problems

A Village of Duval resident, in a Letter to the Editor, points out that she is getting more items delivered, but is running into problems some of the time.

Quit whining about your homeowner’s insurance premium

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident contends it’s time for his fellow Villagers to quit whining about their homeowner’s insurance premiums.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos