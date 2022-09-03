Motorcyclist ‘unresponsive’ after suffering traumatic brain injury in crash

A 20-year-old motorcyclist remains “unresponsive” after suffering a traumatic brain injury a week ago in a crash at the intersection of Rolling Acres Road and County Road 466.

Caleb Turner Collinsworth of Weirsdale was airlifted to Ocala Regional Medical Center after colliding at 10:40 a.m. Aug. 28 with a red Lexus SUV driven by a resident of The Villages.

“He is suffering from a traumatic brain injury, numerous broken bones and continues to be unresponsive,” Helen Grinstead of Umatilla wrote in setting up a GoFundMe page to raise money for Collinsworth’s medical expenses.

Thus far, more than $15,000 has been raised through the GoFundMe page.

You can donate at this LINK

Collinsworth’s mother, LaDonna Collinsworth, is director of Shared Services at The Villages Health. Among the top donors to her son’s GoFundMe page is Jeffrey Lowenkron, CEO of The Villages Health. He donated $1,000.

“Understanding the uncertainties the Collinsworth family faces daily, many have asked how they can help. Donating to this fund will help the family with medical bills and unforeseen financial burdens they may encounter. If you are able, I ask that you please donate here and pray for Caleb and his family,” Grinstead wrote on the GoFundMe page.

Collinsworth had been riding a black 2022 Yamaha motorcycle when he collided with the Lexus SUV driven by 72-year-old Robert Wright Boerst of the Village of Springdale. Boerst had been traveling east on County Road 466 and was in the left turn lane, making a turn onto Rolling Acres Road when the collision occurred, according to an accident report from Lady Lake Police Department.

The report noted that Collinsworth’s motorcycle had been traveling 80 mph in a 45 mph zone, the report said.

Collinsworth, who had been wearing a helmet, was ejected from the motorcycle in the collision.

A passenger in Boerst’s vehicle, 93-year-old Beverly Irene Lunn who lives at Sumter Senior Living in The Villages, suffered minor injuries and was transported to Ocala Regional Medical Center. Boerst declined medical care at the scene.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene by Kling Towing.