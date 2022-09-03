89.2 F
The Villages
Saturday, September 3, 2022
My homeowner’s policy went up 50 percent thanks to all the new roofs

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I think that part of the problems that insurance companies are facing were brought on by themselves.
I know that part of the issue is all the new roofs that were put on homes recently. The insurance company has their own adjusters that go out and look at the condition of the roof after the owner and the company that told them they need a new roof ask for the inspection. I am sure there are a lot of homes that did not need the whole roof replaced, but if the insurance company’s employee, adjuster, agrees with the roofing company’s report, then the homeowner is entitled to that work being done under their policy. If there are roofing scammers out there, the insurance company could deny the claim and perhaps they wouldn’t be faced with the problem they have now.
And, yes, my policy increased almost 50 percent this year!

Lynne Stavedahl
Village of Calumet Grove

 

