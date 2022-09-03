92.2 F
The Villages
Saturday, September 3, 2022
PWAC to review updated pricing on windmill and water tower at Brownwood

By Meta Minton

The Project Wide Advisory Committee will review updated pricing on the reconstruction of the windmill and water tower at Brownwood Paddock Square.

PWAC members will meet at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

The decorative structures were demolished prior to the start of Hurricane Season because the rotting  wood that supported the structures forced them to be considered potential threats to public safety.

The original cost of the demolition and reconstruction was estimated to be $225,000, with funding to come from residents living south of County Road 466.

However, PWAC members had asked that longer-lasting materials be considered rather than the wood which decayed from humidity, sun and water exposure.

District Property Management worked with The Villages Design Group and architects to design a water tower constructed with Corten steel and a windmill with heavy gauge galvanized steel. The materials could guarantee a life of more than 100 years for the rebuilt structures.

A single bid was received for the work. It came from Mark Cook Builders which has worked on numerous projects in The Villages. The bid was for $126,756, considerably lower than had originally been anticipated.

