Suspect in theft of woman’s E-bike from Target lands back behind bars

A man suspected in the theft of an E-bike from Target has landed back behind bars.

Martin Daniel Falls, 47, of Leesburg, was being held on $20,000 bond at the Lake County Jail following his arrest Wednesday on a warrant charging him with failure to appear on a charge of grand theft. He had been turned in by a bail bondsman. The warrant had been issued after Falls skipped a mandatory July 11 court date.

The woman’s E-bike was stolen last year after she rode it to Target at Rolling Acres Plaza in The Villages and parked it in a bicycle rack at the store. Police distributed images of the suspect and a truck also believed to have been used in the theft of the E-bike.

Falls’ truck was later spotted, leading to his arrest. He had been free on $2,000 bond when he failed to show up in court.