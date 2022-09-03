92.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, September 3, 2022
type here...

Villager drops charges after reporting sister stole from money his golf cart

By Staff Report

A Villager has opted to drop charges after previously reporting his sister stole from money his golf cart.

The owner of the golf cart reported that he had been at church on June 19 when 69-year-old Dana Patric Buss of the Village of Dunedin went to his residence in the Village of Virginia Trace and took $60 in cash from his golf cart, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Buss had been caught on a surveillance camera “rummaging” around in her brother’s golf cart. The cash had been wrapped in a rubber band with an inactive debit card and some miscellaneous business cards.

She was arrested on charges of burglary and theft.

However, the prosecutor’s office announced last week that no information will be filed in the case because the brother “did not wish to pursue prosecution.”

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

In response to Congressman Webster

A Village of Bonnybrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has a response for Congressman Daniel Webster who recently offered his opinion on paying for college tuition.

My homeowner’s policy went up 50 percent thanks to all the new roofs

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Calumet Grove resident reports that the roofs are costing us all dearly in higher premiums for homeowner’s insurance.

We all end up paying for your stupidity

A Village of Summerhill resident has some not-so-kind words for his fellow Villagers who fell for the “new roof” scam. Read his Letter to the Editor.

We are paying for the people who are scamming

A Villager who has seen a steep increase in her homeowner’s insurance believes many of us are paying for the people who got “free” roofs.

Package delivery problems

A Village of Duval resident, in a Letter to the Editor, points out that she is getting more items delivered, but is running into problems some of the time.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos