Saturday, September 3, 2022
Villager ordered to drive son directly to rehab after trio of arrests this year

By Meta Minton
Jack Bledsoe
Jake Bledsoe

A Villager has been ordered to drive her son directly to rehab after a trio of arrests this year.

Judge Mary Hatcher last month in Sumter County Court ordered the mother of 22-year-old Jake Thomas Bledsoe to drive her son “directly” to the Believe Treatment Center in Palm Beach Gardens.

The judge specified that the Village of Hawkins resident “shall be permitted to stop for gasoline, but there shall be no stops for shopping, leisure, etc.”

Bledsoe, who lives with his mother, has been allowed to enter the drug treatment program as he awaits prosecution on several criminal charges.

The North Carolina native was arrested June 2 when he was found with 124 grams of marijuana at the breezeway of Publix at Lake Deaton Plaza. A deputy asked Bledsoe for his name. He repeatedly said he wanted a lawyer and would not provide his name. When his identity was determined, the deputy learned that Bledsoe was free on bond after a pair of arrests earlier this year.

Bledsoe had been arrested in March when he was found in a car at a Brownwood restaurant.  A search of the vehicle turned up 9.32 pounds of marijuana, a black digital scale, a bag containing psilocybin mushrooms, oxycodone hydrochloride and other pills.

• While he was free on bond in that arrest, Bledsoe was arrested in connection with an earlier event in which he was caught on surveillance at the Wildwood Smoke Shop allegedly stealing two marijuana grinders and a multi-colored torch lighter.

