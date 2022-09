To the Editor:

Thank you to all the homeowners that got free roofs during the insurance scam epidemic that ran rampant in The Villages! It’s not bad enough you fell for it yourself, but you ran next door to your neighbor and got them infected for a finders fee. (Which you probably didn’t tell them about.)

Now you and the rest of us will be paying for your stupidity if we can find insurance at all! Nothing is free in this world!

George Hayduk

Village of Summerhill