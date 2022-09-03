92.2 F
The Villages
Saturday, September 3, 2022
Woman followed by stranger’s vehicle from Clermont to Sumter County

By Staff Report
Rachel Leigh Blanchard
A woman frantically sought help from a deputy after she was followed by a stranger’s vehicle from Clermont to Sumter County.

The woman had been driving a beige 2017 Toyota Camry on Wednesday night when she spotted a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy’s patrol car at Bevilles liquor store in Bushnell. The woman rolled down her window and appeared to be in “emotional distress.” She said a white 2017 Chevrolet Malibu had followed her from Clermont to Webster. She said she did not go home, because she did not want to the driver to discover where she lived.

The woman in the Camry said she had finally gone to a Circle K in Bushnell and drove “continuously” in circles with the Malibu in pursuit “at a high rate of speed,” according to an arrest report. That is when the woman noticed the deputy’s patrol car and sought help.

The deputy spoke to the driver of the Malibu, 34-year-old Rachel Leigh Blanchard of Gainesville. She said she had been following the woman’s vehicle because it matched “the description of the person that took a family member.” A check revealed that Blanchard was driving on a suspended license.

Blanchard was arrested on charges of stalking and driving while license suspended. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

