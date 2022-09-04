90.8 F
The Villages
Sunday, September 4, 2022
28-year-old man dies at scene of rollover crash on U.S. 301

By Staff Report

A  28-year-old man died at the scene of a rollover crash early Sunday morning on U.S. 301.

The Belleview man had been at the wheel of a pickup truck shortly before 1 a.m. heading southbound on U.S. 301 in Marion County when he failed to properly negotiate a curve, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

He overcorrected causing the pickup to overturn.

The man had not been wearing his seatbelt and when the pickup overturned, he was ejected from the vehicle, the report said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Marion County Fire Rescue.

