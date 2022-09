Both of the restrooms at the El Santiago/El Diablo Starter Shack will be closed for flooring revitalization Thursday, Sept. 8 through Friday, Sept. 9.

The new flooring will be epoxy with a slip resistant top layer for improved aesthetics as well as safety.

During this time, players are asked to use the restrooms inside the nearby El Santiago Recreation Center. The on-course restrooms for both courses will remain open as well.