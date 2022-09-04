91.8 F
The Villages
Sunday, September 4, 2022
Family makes painful decision to remove critically injured motorcyclist from life support

By Staff Report
Caleb Collinsworth
Caleb Collinsworth

The family of a 20-year-old motorcyclist critically injured in an accident has made the painful decision to remove him from life support.

Caleb Turner Collinsworth of Weirsdale was airlifted to Ocala Regional Medical Center after colliding at 10:40 a.m. Aug. 28 with a red Lexus SUV driven by a resident of The Villages.

Collinsworth was a registered organ donor. An honor walk was set for 10 p.m. Sunday at the hospital in recognition of Collinsworth’s organ donation.

He suffered a traumatic brain injury and numerous broken bones in the crash at Rolling Acres Road and County Road 466.

The man riding this motorcycle was airlifted to an Ocala hospital after a crash at Rolling Acres Road and County Road 466
Caleb Collinsworth was airlifted to an Ocala hospital after a crash at Rolling Acres Road and County Road 466.

Collinsworth had been riding a black 2022 Yamaha motorcycle when he collided with a Lexus SUV driven by 72-year-old Robert Wright Boerst of the Village of Springdale. Boerst had been traveling east on County Road 466 and was in the left turn lane, making a turn onto Rolling Acres Road when the collision occurred, according to an accident report from Lady Lake Police Department.

The report noted that Collinsworth’s motorcycle had been traveling 80 mph in a 45 mph zone, the report said.

Collinsworth, who had been wearing a helmet, was ejected from the motorcycle in the collision.

A passenger in Boerst’s vehicle, 93-year-old Beverly Irene Lunn who lives at Sumter Senior Living in The Villages, suffered minor injuries and was transported to Ocala Regional Medical Center. Boerst declined medical care at the scene.

