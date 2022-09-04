90.8 F
The Villages
Sunday, September 4, 2022
By Staff Report
On August 29th, 2022, John “Pat” Burdick passed away into God’s graces after a brief illness at the age of 83.

Pat is survived by many loving individuals, including his wife of 61 years, Carrol; two sons Patrick Burdick, and Christopher (Amy) Burdick and a daughter, Kathleen (Dale) Perry. He is also survived by 3 grandsons, Christopher, Hunter and Mason; 5 granddaughters, Kaitlin, Erin, Morgan, Ryann and Reagan and one great granddaughter, Hadley. He was predeceased by his mother and father, John Burdick and Mary McGrath Burdick as well as one brother, Mike.

A memorial mass will be held in the future at St. Charles Borromeo Church, Rochester, NY.

