Lady Lake man suspected of trafficking in fentanyl spends Labor Day weekend in jail

A Lady Lake man suspected of trafficking in fentanyl spent the Labor Day weekend in jail.

Cydrick Akeem Brockington, 37, was transferred Thursday from the Sumter County Detention Center to the Lake County Jail after his Lake County bond was revoked.

Brockington was arrested this past Tuesday after he was found with marijuana during a traffic stop in Wildwood. Brockington claimed he had a valid medical marijuana card, but said it was in his wallet which he left at home. A check revealed he has a valid medical marijuana card and a valid medical marijuana prescription, but the marijuana he had in the vehicle was not properly packaged in a medical marijuana dispensary container.

That arrest prompted the revocation of his bond from a July 18 arrest in Leesburg on a charge of trafficking in fentanyl. He was in jail through Aug. 18 when he was able to post $50,000 bond.