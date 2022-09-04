91.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, September 4, 2022
type here...

Lady Lake man suspected of trafficking in fentanyl spends Labor Day weekend in jail

By Staff Report
Cydrick Akeem Brockington
Cydrick Akeem Brockington

A Lady Lake man suspected of trafficking in fentanyl spent the Labor Day weekend in jail.

Cydrick Akeem Brockington, 37, was transferred Thursday from the Sumter County Detention Center to the Lake County Jail after his Lake County bond was revoked.

Brockington was arrested this past Tuesday after he was found with marijuana during a traffic stop in Wildwood. Brockington claimed he had a valid medical marijuana card, but said it was in his wallet which he left at home. A check revealed he has a valid medical marijuana card and a valid medical marijuana prescription, but the marijuana he had in the vehicle was not properly packaged in a medical marijuana dispensary container.

That arrest prompted the revocation of his bond from a July 18 arrest in Leesburg on a charge of trafficking in fentanyl. He was in jail through Aug. 18 when he was able to post $50,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Thanks to the hardworking landscapers taking a break at Paradise recreation area

A Village of Country Club Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, stands up for the hardworking landscapers recently seen taking a break in the Paradise recreation area.

Earth Fare closing opens door for Trader Joe’s

A Summerfield resident contends the closing of Earth Fare could open the door for a Trader Joe’s. Read her Letter to the Editor.

An idea for better roofs

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident offers an idea for better roofs and keeping down our insurance rates.

In response to Congressman Webster

A Village of Bonnybrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has a response for Congressman Daniel Webster who recently offered his opinion on paying for college tuition.

My homeowner’s policy went up 50 percent thanks to all the new roofs

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Calumet Grove resident reports that the roofs are costing us all dearly in higher premiums for homeowner’s insurance.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos