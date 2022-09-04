91.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, September 4, 2022
type here...

Price of pickleballs going up

By Meta Minton

The rising cost of pickleballs will be discussed this week by the Amenity Authority Committee and the Project Wide Advisory Committee.

In 2020, both bodies entered into a contract with Olla, LLC DBA Pickleball Central for  the purchase and delivery of pickleballs at the cost of $10,259 per shipment ($24.08 per dozen.)

Inflation has been taken a toll on nearly everything, and pickleballs are not immune to rising prices.

The AAC and PWAC are being asked to consider a 3 percent increase in the price of pickleballs.

The new price will be $10,566 per shipment ($24.80 per dozen.) The rate increase will be effective Oct. 1.

The money will come from amenity fees paid by residents. The Recreation Department annually purchases approximately 5,000 dozen pickleballs for use by Villagers and their guests. 

PWAC will discuss the issue when its members meet at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at SeaBreeze Recreation Center. The AAC will consider the price increase when it meets at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Savannah Center.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Thanks to the hardworking landscapers taking a break at Paradise recreation area

A Village of Country Club Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, stands up for the hardworking landscapers recently seen taking a break in the Paradise recreation area.

Earth Fare closing opens door for Trader Joe’s

A Summerfield resident contends the closing of Earth Fare could open the door for a Trader Joe’s. Read her Letter to the Editor.

An idea for better roofs

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Pennecamp resident offers an idea for better roofs and keeping down our insurance rates.

In response to Congressman Webster

A Village of Bonnybrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has a response for Congressman Daniel Webster who recently offered his opinion on paying for college tuition.

My homeowner’s policy went up 50 percent thanks to all the new roofs

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Calumet Grove resident reports that the roofs are costing us all dearly in higher premiums for homeowner’s insurance.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos