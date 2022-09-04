Price of pickleballs going up

The rising cost of pickleballs will be discussed this week by the Amenity Authority Committee and the Project Wide Advisory Committee.

In 2020, both bodies entered into a contract with Olla, LLC DBA Pickleball Central for the purchase and delivery of pickleballs at the cost of $10,259 per shipment ($24.08 per dozen.)

Inflation has been taken a toll on nearly everything, and pickleballs are not immune to rising prices.

The AAC and PWAC are being asked to consider a 3 percent increase in the price of pickleballs.

The new price will be $10,566 per shipment ($24.80 per dozen.) The rate increase will be effective Oct. 1.

The money will come from amenity fees paid by residents. The Recreation Department annually purchases approximately 5,000 dozen pickleballs for use by Villagers and their guests.

PWAC will discuss the issue when its members meet at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at SeaBreeze Recreation Center. The AAC will consider the price increase when it meets at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Savannah Center.