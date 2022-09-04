90.8 F
The Villages
Sunday, September 4, 2022
Residents asked to cut back landscaping ahead of fence replacement in Village of Winifred

By Staff Report

Southern Pro Fence is tentatively scheduled to begin fence replacement Monday, Sept. 5 in the Village of Winifred. This schedule may be adjusted due to unforeseen circumstances, including weather. The areas affected include Units 70, 72, 80, 83, and 102.

To ensure a clear and safe work area for the crews, residents are asked that all landscaping be cut back two feet from the fence and any hardscaping and stones be pulled back from the fence post to give ample room for the replacement. Residents are also being asked to remove any personal items that are attached to the fence as well.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact District Property Management (352) 753-4022.

