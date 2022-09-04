76.1 F
Sunday, September 4, 2022
By Staff Report
Sherian Ann Mulholland entered the Gates of Heaven on August 22nd, 2022 after a short illness.

Sherian came to grace us on August 21st, 1948 as the first daughter to Numan and Hazel Darley. Born in Biloxi, Mississippi, Sherian also lived in Virginia, Germany, Florida until the family finally settled in San Antonio, Texas. Upon graduation from high school, Sherian relocated to Maryland and started her career as a secretary for the VP of Hotel Operations with Marriott Hotels (this was when Marriott had a total of 4 hotels). With an internal drive to succeed, Sherian’s career led her to numerous management positions within the hotel division with Marriott, finally achieving her goal of General Manager.

It is at the beginning of this journey that Sherian met the love of her life and best friend, David Mulholland. Together for over 37 years of marriage, they enjoyed traveling, social events, spending time with family and just being together. The bond between them was said to be very special.

Retiring after a 27-year career, Sherian and David relocated to Florida and eventually landed in The Villages in 2011. Sherian loved The Villages and everything it has to offer, spending time with David and all of her wonderful friends. She was actively involved with her golf group and numerous social activities. She will always be remembered as a kind, welcoming and opinionated person.

Sherian leaves behind David Mulholland, her husband of 37 years, her sister Debbie Knapp, a resident of The Villages, several nieces and nephews and many first cousins.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at St. Georges Episcopal Church, 1250 Paige Place, The Villages, Florida 32159 on Saturday, September 24th, 2022 at 11 am followed by a reception welcome to all.

In lieu of flowers, Sherian asks that donations be made to either of the following organizations: FPWR.org The Foundation for Prader-Willi Research; Cancer.org The American Cancer Society

