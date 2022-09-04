90.8 F
The Villages
Sunday, September 4, 2022
Thanks to the hardworking landscapers taking a break at Paradise recreation area

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I don’t know how you obtained your knowledge that all the landscape workers are illegal immigrants, and if you don’t work for ICE, what business is it of yours?
The gentlemen I have encountered around the common area are polite, hard working and respectful. The people you encountered at the Paradise area are getting refuge from the grueling heat. The people at Paradise are there for a lunch break. And then it’s back to business, pulling weeds, re-mulching and replenishing common areas with beautiful landscaping we all enjoy. with no sweat on our brow.
Thank you Mr. Landscaper. Have a nice lunch.

Fran Miller
Village of Country Club Hills

 

