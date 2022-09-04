91.8 F
The Villages
Sunday, September 4, 2022
Villager with house known for mermaid brings co-mingled colors into compliance

By Meta Minton

A Villager known for a mermaid mural on her house has brought her co-mingled colors into compliance.

Erin Kellett, who lives at 1012 Aloha Way in the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens, is back in good standing with Community Standards.

Last month, Kellett was ordered by the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors to bring her co-mingled colors back into compliance. The VCCDD board’s order did not impact the mermaid and other mural already painted on her garage doors. Kellett previously fought for, and won, permission for the murals.

Erin Kelletts home in The Villages is now in compliance
Erin Kellett’s home in The Villages is now in compliance.
Erin Kelletts home on Aloha Way when it was out of compliance
Erin Kellett’s home on Aloha Way when it was out of compliance.

A complaint had been lodged Nov. 29 with Community Standards about the foundation and trim of her home being painted in various colors and a railing that has been painted green and pink. When Kellett decided to depart from the required color palette and hue range by co-mingling her colors, she should have sought permission from the Architectural Review Committee. She would have faced daily fines of $50 if she didn’t bring her property back into compliance.

By coming back into compliance, Kellett doesn’t believe she has suffered a defeat.

I was in violation of co-mingling colors. I lost however, I didn’t lose in the big picture. I changed back to white trim and off-white foundation colors,” Kellett said.

“It’s looking good with my co-mingling of colorful metal art. I am determined to go happy and creative with my co-mingled colorful artwork. I just got started,” she said.

Kellett said sheis following the example of a neighbor down the street who has his house covered with “loving” objects. He is not in violation of deed compliance rules, she said

“I am a persevering resilient Villager!” Kellett added.

Share your thoughts on Kellett's color choices at [email protected].

