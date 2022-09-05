93.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, September 5, 2022
type here...

Distracted driver arrested last year lands back in jail on driving offense

By Staff Report
Jesse Bernard McClendon
Jesse Bernard McClendon

An admittedly distracted driver arrested last year landed back behind bars on another driving offense.

Jesse Bernard McClendon, 62, of Summerfield was arrested Friday on a third-degree felony charge of driving while license suspended. He was taken into custody by Lady Lake police and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $2,000 bond.

The Dade City native has a long list of driving arrests.

Last year, he was arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol after he failed to come to a complete stop at the intersection of Rolling Acres Road and Lake Ella Road. During a traffic stop, McClendon admitted to being distracted while talking on his phone. He served 10 days in jail for that arrest.

He has been classified as a habitual offender.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Our insurance company paid for our new roof

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Calumet Grove resident explains how insurance paid for her new roof.

Poor Jane Fonda

A Village of Summerhill resident has little sympathy for actress Jane Fonda in the wake of a recent medical diagnosis. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Don’t call me stupid

A Village of Tall Trees resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a previous letter writer who had some unkind words for residents who got new roofs through insurance.

Thanks to the hardworking landscapers taking a break at Paradise recreation area

A Village of Country Club Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, stands up for the hardworking landscapers recently seen taking a break in the Paradise recreation area.

Earth Fare closing opens door for Trader Joe’s

A Summerfield resident contends the closing of Earth Fare could open the door for a Trader Joe’s. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos