Distracted driver arrested last year lands back in jail on driving offense

An admittedly distracted driver arrested last year landed back behind bars on another driving offense.

Jesse Bernard McClendon, 62, of Summerfield was arrested Friday on a third-degree felony charge of driving while license suspended. He was taken into custody by Lady Lake police and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $2,000 bond.

The Dade City native has a long list of driving arrests.

Last year, he was arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol after he failed to come to a complete stop at the intersection of Rolling Acres Road and Lake Ella Road. During a traffic stop, McClendon admitted to being distracted while talking on his phone. He served 10 days in jail for that arrest.

He has been classified as a habitual offender.