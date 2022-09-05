Janice G. Sullivan, 83 of The Villages, FL passed away Wednesday, August 24, 2022. She was born March 13, 1939 in Jackson County, KY and raised in Salem IN.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Raleigh E. and Emma Jane (nee Bogue) Donaldson, son Vincent Sullivan and grandchildren: Jessy Cannon and Tiffany Zettle

She is survived by her sisters: Sherry (Steve) Baylor, Mary Lou ( Mark) Long, son: John (Lynn) Sullivan, daughters: Karen (Randy) Wright and Patricia (Tony) Garcia, 4 grandchildren Jessica Sullivan, Shana Margolis, Michael and RJ Sullivan and 6 great-grandchildren

Cremation has taken place at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home 410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL 34785.

There are no services scheduled at this time.