Monday, September 5, 2022
John Thomas Cartledge

By Staff Report

John Thomas Cartledge (Tom) 86 died on August 9th, 2022, after a brief illness.

Tom was survived by his wife Ann, son Tom Jr., stepdaughter Belinda, stepson Leon, sister Cathy, and brother Carl. Tom was born February 16, 1936, in Rome, GA, the son of Margaret and Carl Cartledge. He was raised in College Park, GA by his loving and dedicated mother and stepfather W. H. Tidwell, a lieutenant in the College Park Police Department. Tom loved sports from early childhood. He was a member of the varsity basketball and baseball teams at College Park High School from which he graduated in 1954. He was drafted to play in the baseball minor leagues after high school but chose to instead attend college. He attended Georgia State University in Atlanta, earning a BBA in Accounting. Tom married Barbara Boss in 1963 and they remained happily married until her death in 1988 after a long battle with Lupus.

Tom was passionate about sports and playing games with his family, there was no bigger thrill than crushing anyone who was brave enough to take him on in a relentless game of Monopoly. He was a Sunday School leader and actively involved in his church. In 1994 Tom married Mary Ann Loftus and the couple moved to The Villages, FL in 2000 following his retirement from a career in accounting. In Florida, Tom continued in his love of bowling and golf. Through his mid-eighties he enjoyed serving as a Marshall and starter at one of The Villages’ many golf courses. He will be greatly missed by his friends and family, but we know where he is and that he is rejoicing in having reunited with his loved ones in Heaven.

