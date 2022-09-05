Our insurance company paid for our new roof

To the Editor:

The new roof issue comes down to which came first, the chicken or the egg. Insurance companies will not insure a house with a 20-year-old roof, but complain about the claims for new roofs. We paid insurance on our home for 22 years, amounting to over $30,000 in premiums. We needed a new roof due to multiple damaged areas. Our insurance covered it. They raised our premium about $200 the next year. Seems like a fair price for a $20,000 roof repair.

I remember that about two years after we moved here, many newer homes had to have their roofs replaced because of bad shingles. Perhaps those of us needing roofs on homes built around the same time also got bad shingles but were not fortunate enough to be included in that original shingle replacement program.

I am certain there are unscrupulous roofing companies just like there are other unscrupulous companies. However, many are legitimate businesses trying to meet the needs of homeowners. There really are many more important problems in the world.

Barbara Gaines

Village of Calumet Grove