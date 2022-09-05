Patricia A. Sakalosky (Baran) the wife of Joseph Sakalosky passed away on 8/22/2022 in The Villages, FL.

Born on 6/15/1936 to the late Pauline (Homa) and Edward Baran, Pat had previously resided in Shenandoah and Cornwall, PA.

Survivors include husband Joseph, sons Mark (Mary P) Harrisburg, PA and Luke (Mary R) Bettendorf, IA. Grandchildren: Kathryn (Andrew Ramell), Matthew (Holly Heisey), Maria (James Crea), Patrice, Peter and two great grandchildren. Brother Edward Baran (Irene).

Services will be held in PA at the convenience of the family.