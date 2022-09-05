91.5 F
The Villages
Monday, September 5, 2022
By Staff Report
Robert William Whiting of Weaverville, NC and The Villages, FL passed away at home on August 25, 2022.

He was born in Ilion, NY to Stanley and Dorothy Nelson Whiting on July 24,1950. He was a Pentucket Regional High School (W. Newbury, MA) 1968 graduate and a 1972 graduate of Plymouth State College in NH. He served in the Army Security Agency from 1972-1975.He was stationed in Misawa Air Base in Japan with his wife, after which he received a degree in business from Salem State College (MA).

He recently retired from a 43 year career of marketing steel products, working for Cape Ann Forge (MA), RI Forging Steel, Erie Forge and Steel (PA) and finally Steel Marketing and Management which he co-owned. He loved his work so much that he said he felt like he never worked a day in his life.

