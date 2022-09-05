93.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, September 5, 2022
type here...

Suddenly the icons from the 1950s are hot

By Tony Violanti

 First was Lucy.

Then came Elvis.

Now it’s Marilyn’s turn.

A new bio-flick of Marilyn Monroe – “Blonde” – will be released on Netflix later this month. It is based on a novel by Joyce Carol Oates and stars Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe.

Ana de Armas plays Marilyn Monroe in the new bio flick
Ana de Armas plays Marilyn Monroe in the new bio flick

It’s all part of a 1950s’ resurrection in 2022.  
Suddenly the icons from the 1950s are hot– not only on screens but also Villages’ stages. And don’t forget the 1952 Mickey Mantle baseball card which sold for a record $12.6 million this month.

The current ‘50s binge started with the film “Being the Ricardos,” earlier this year. Nicole Kidman starred as Lucy, with Javier Bardem as Desi, and J.K. Simmons played William Frawley, better known as Fred Mertz. All three earned Academy Award nominations.
“Elvis” was a box office hit when it came out in June.  Austin Butler is predicted to win an Academy Award nomination for his portrayal of Elvis. Tom Hanks played his manager, Col. Parker in the film, directed by Baz Luhrmann. “Elvis” debuts on HBO Max this weekend.

The biopic 22Elvis22 takes the audience on a chaotic ride through the life of the King.
The biopic “Elvis” takes the audience on a chaotic ride through the life of the King.

The Villages has always been a hotbed for nostalgia and the ‘50s are still going strong here. Rocky and the Rollers have been playing oldies music here for more than two decades and continue to do so.

Richie Santa will play the King in his “Elvis Forever” concert on Sept. 27, in Savannah Center.
“Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story,” a musical history of the late ‘50s’ rocker, comes to The Sharon on Oct. 20. It details Holly’s story until he died in a 1959 airplane crash, along with the Big Bopper and Ritchie Valens.

Andy Matchett often sings Holly’s songs in The Villages with his Johnny Wild band. Matchett said he was once cast in the lead role in the Buddy Holly musical. He is not surprised that Buddy’s  music still matters.
“There was always something special about Buddy’s music,” Matchett told me. “It was the start of rock and roll.”

Another act coming to Savannah Center on Sept. 24, was also deeply influenced by ‘50s’ rock. It’s called “The Original Hitmakers of Summer Tour” and features Brian Hyland, Dennis Tufano of the Buckinghams and Chris Montez — along with Gerry Seader and Rocky and the Rollers.

The Original Hitmakers of Summer Tour is coming to The Villages
The Original Hitmakers of Summer Tour is coming to The Villages.

Most of those singers’ hits came in the 1960s, but their musical roots stretch back to the previous decade.
Montez, who had such hits as “Let’s Dance”
and “The More I See You” –grew up in 1950s California and idolized Ritchie Valens.
“I was 17 and I had to see him,” Montez said before a previous performance here. “Ritchie was the only Mexican rock and roll singer. He inspired me. I wanted to be like Ritchie Valens. (He made) music my destiny.”

Montez went to see Valens at a local show and met him backstage. “I told him I wanted to be a singer. Ritchie smiled at me and said, ‘good luck.’ He was my idol. Three months later, he was dead.”

But, judging by what’s happening in 2022, the 1950s are alive and well.
Villages singer Diana Arlt will feature some 1950s songs during the monthly “Showcase of Talent” program on Sept. 16, at 7 p.m. in La Hacienda Recreation Center.
 Arlt understands why the attachment to the music and stars from the 1950s remains strong.
“I think that today, due to the pandemic and other uncertainties, people are getting very nostalgic,” she said. “They find great enjoyment in looking back on happier and simpler times.
“I think that’s why there is such renewed interest in Elvis, Lucy and Marilyn. It’s amazing how many young people recognize those performers and know their work today. It’s timeless.”

Just like the 1950s.

Tony Violanti covers arts and music for Villages-News.com. He was inducted into the Buffalo NY Music Hall of Fame as a music journalist.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Our insurance company paid for our new roof

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Calumet Grove resident explains how insurance paid for her new roof.

Poor Jane Fonda

A Village of Summerhill resident has little sympathy for actress Jane Fonda in the wake of a recent medical diagnosis. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Don’t call me stupid

A Village of Tall Trees resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a previous letter writer who had some unkind words for residents who got new roofs through insurance.

Thanks to the hardworking landscapers taking a break at Paradise recreation area

A Village of Country Club Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, stands up for the hardworking landscapers recently seen taking a break in the Paradise recreation area.

Earth Fare closing opens door for Trader Joe’s

A Summerfield resident contends the closing of Earth Fare could open the door for a Trader Joe’s. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos