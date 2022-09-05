First was Lucy.

Then came Elvis.

Now it’s Marilyn’s turn.

A new bio-flick of Marilyn Monroe – “Blonde” – will be released on Netflix later this month. It is based on a novel by Joyce Carol Oates and stars Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe.

It’s all part of a 1950s’ resurrection in 2022.

Suddenly the icons from the 1950s are hot– not only on screens but also Villages’ stages. And don’t forget the 1952 Mickey Mantle baseball card which sold for a record $12.6 million this month.

The current ‘50s binge started with the film “Being the Ricardos,” earlier this year. Nicole Kidman starred as Lucy, with Javier Bardem as Desi, and J.K. Simmons played William Frawley, better known as Fred Mertz. All three earned Academy Award nominations.

“Elvis” was a box office hit when it came out in June. Austin Butler is predicted to win an Academy Award nomination for his portrayal of Elvis. Tom Hanks played his manager, Col. Parker in the film, directed by Baz Luhrmann. “Elvis” debuts on HBO Max this weekend.

The Villages has always been a hotbed for nostalgia and the ‘50s are still going strong here. Rocky and the Rollers have been playing oldies music here for more than two decades and continue to do so.

Richie Santa will play the King in his “Elvis Forever” concert on Sept. 27, in Savannah Center.

“Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story,” a musical history of the late ‘50s’ rocker, comes to The Sharon on Oct. 20. It details Holly’s story until he died in a 1959 airplane crash, along with the Big Bopper and Ritchie Valens.

Andy Matchett often sings Holly’s songs in The Villages with his Johnny Wild band. Matchett said he was once cast in the lead role in the Buddy Holly musical. He is not surprised that Buddy’s music still matters.

“There was always something special about Buddy’s music,” Matchett told me. “It was the start of rock and roll.”

Another act coming to Savannah Center on Sept. 24, was also deeply influenced by ‘50s’ rock. It’s called “The Original Hitmakers of Summer Tour” and features Brian Hyland, Dennis Tufano of the Buckinghams and Chris Montez — along with Gerry Seader and Rocky and the Rollers.

Most of those singers’ hits came in the 1960s, but their musical roots stretch back to the previous decade.

Montez, who had such hits as “Let’s Dance”

and “The More I See You” –grew up in 1950s California and idolized Ritchie Valens.

“I was 17 and I had to see him,” Montez said before a previous performance here. “Ritchie was the only Mexican rock and roll singer. He inspired me. I wanted to be like Ritchie Valens. (He made) music my destiny.”

Montez went to see Valens at a local show and met him backstage. “I told him I wanted to be a singer. Ritchie smiled at me and said, ‘good luck.’ He was my idol. Three months later, he was dead.”

But, judging by what’s happening in 2022, the 1950s are alive and well.

Villages singer Diana Arlt will feature some 1950s songs during the monthly “Showcase of Talent” program on Sept. 16, at 7 p.m. in La Hacienda Recreation Center.

Arlt understands why the attachment to the music and stars from the 1950s remains strong.

“I think that today, due to the pandemic and other uncertainties, people are getting very nostalgic,” she said. “They find great enjoyment in looking back on happier and simpler times.

“I think that’s why there is such renewed interest in Elvis, Lucy and Marilyn. It’s amazing how many young people recognize those performers and know their work today. It’s timeless.”

Just like the 1950s.

Tony Violanti covers arts and music for Villages-News.com. He was inducted into the Buffalo NY Music Hall of Fame as a music journalist.