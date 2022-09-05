Valerie Christine Wessel

Valerie Christine (nee Malyszko) Wessel, 67, of The Villages, FL passed away Thursday, September 1, 2022. She was born December 1, 1954 in Vallejo, CA to Joseph and Lorraine (nee Martins) Malyszko.

She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, David Wessel; children: Andrew (Theresa) Carter and Theresa (Brandon) Bowman; brother, Michael Malyszko; sister, Adriane Place; grandchildren: Corbyn, Destiny, Paige, and Wyatt; and many other loving family and friends.

Valerie is now with God the Father, & Jesus our savior in whom she put her full faith.

Please check back, a Celebration of Life Memorial Service is pending at First Baptist Church of Wildwood, FL.

Cremation has taken place at Banks/Paige-Theus Funeral Home 410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL 34785.