Monday, September 5, 2022
Villager wins early termination of probation after leaving scene of accident

By Staff Report
John Cooney
A Villager has won early termination of his probation after leaving the scene of an accident.

Last week, a judge signed off on the early termination order for 73-year-old John Cooney of the Village of Lake Deaton. He completed 25 hours of community service, which he had the choice of “buying out” of at a rate of $10. His six months of probation was terminated early thanks to his community service. He was also fined $366 and ordered to pay $50 for the cost of prosecution.

Cooney had been driving a red Nissan Murano SUV on June 19 on State Road 44 when he hit two traffic signs and damaged them, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A witness provided information about the crash to law enforcement.

Cooney was cited for leaving the scene of an accident and careless driving. In July, he landed in jail after skipping a court date in connection with the charge of leaving the scene of an accident.

Cooney remains free on bond in connection with an unrelated criminal case. He has been charged in a 2021 incident in which he allegedly stole jewelry and medication from the home of his estranged girlfriend. 

