Villager’s lawyer wants arrest thrown out claiming improper traffic stop

A Villager’s lawyer wants her client’s arrest thrown out claiming it was based on an improper traffic stop.

Gregg Don Vojik, 64, who lives in the Lee Villas in the Village of Marsh Bend, was arrested May 7 by Lady Lake police on a charge of driving while license suspended.

Vojik was driving a beige Toyota sedan on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at County Road 466 in Lady Lake when a check of the license plate revealed the vehicle’s registered owner had a driver’s license which has been revoked, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated in the 200 block of West Guava Street. The officer making the traffic stop confirmed that the Chicago native’s driving privilege had been revoked for five years following a 2018 conviction for driving under the influence. Vojik admitted he knew his license was revoked but claimed he was “working through his lawyer to get his license reinstated,” the report said.

Vojik’s lawyer Gail Grossman has filed a motion to suppress, claiming the traffic stop was illegal.

“Mr. Vojik had not committed any traffic infractions, nor did he violate the traffic laws or criminal laws in any way prior to being stopped,” Grossman said in her motion.

She contends that because the traffic stop was improper, no information obtained during the traffic stop should be allowable in the prosecution of her client.

The prosecutor’s office opposes Grossman’s motion.

“It is well established law enforcement has reasonable suspicion for an investigatory stop of a vehicle when law enforcement first determines the registered owner of said vehicle does not have a valid driver’s license,” Assistant State Attorney Robert Underkofler III wrote in a response to Grossman’s motion.

A hearing on the motion is set for Thursday morning in Lake County Court.