Impaired driving suspect from Pennsylvania arrested at town square

An impaired driving suspect from Pennsylvania was arrested at Spanish Springs Town Square.

David Pentka, 65, who listed a local address on the Historic Side of The Villages, was driving a sport utility vehicle with Keystone State license plates in the wee hours Saturday morning when he failed to come to a complete stop at a stop sign at Main Street and Alverez Avenue, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He was driving on a Pennsylvania driver’s license, the report noted.

Pentka’s eyes appeared to be bloodshot and his speech was slow and raspy, the report said. He participated in field sobriety exercises and his performance indicated he was driving impaired.

Pentka told police he had consumed a glass of Yuengling Lager at the Orange Blossom Hills Country Club. He also said he had taken a Clonazepam pill and had three “hits” from a marijuana cartridge.

He provided a breath sample that registered .000 blood alcohol content. He also provided a urine sample upon request.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.