93.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, September 6, 2022
type here...

Impaired driving suspect from Pennsylvania arrested at town square

By Meta Minton
David Pentka
David Pentka

An impaired driving suspect from Pennsylvania was arrested at Spanish Springs Town Square.

David Pentka, 65, who listed a local address on the Historic Side of The Villages, was driving a sport utility vehicle with Keystone State license plates in the wee hours Saturday morning when he failed to come to a complete stop at a stop sign at Main Street and Alverez Avenue, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He was driving on a Pennsylvania driver’s license, the report noted.

Pentka’s eyes appeared to be bloodshot and his speech was slow and raspy, the report said. He participated in field sobriety exercises and his performance indicated he was driving impaired.

Pentka told police he had consumed a glass of Yuengling Lager at the Orange Blossom Hills Country Club. He also said he had taken a Clonazepam pill and had three “hits” from a marijuana cartridge.

He provided a breath sample that registered .000 blood alcohol content. He also provided a urine sample upon request.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Table etiquette at Dunkin’ Donuts at Brownwood

A Village of Lake Deaton resident, in a Letter to the Editor, expresses his hope for seeing better table etiquette at the Dunkin’ Donuts at Brownwood Paddock Square.

Why are we buying pickleballs with our amenity fees?

A Village of Liberty Park resident asks why amenity money is being used to buy pickleballs. Read her Letter to the Editor.

We must ensure that DeSantis remains at the helm

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fenney resident declares we must ensure that Gov. Ron DeSantis remains at the helm.

Our insurance company paid for our new roof

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Calumet Grove resident explains how insurance paid for her new roof.

Poor Jane Fonda

A Village of Summerhill resident has little sympathy for actress Jane Fonda in the wake of a recent medical diagnosis. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos