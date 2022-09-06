Jealous girlfriend allegedly fires weapon during bad breakup with boyfriend

A jealous girlfriend who suspected her boyfriend had cheated on her allegedly fired a weapon at him when he was moving out of their home.

Keaundra Shonte Edwards, 29, of Fruitland Park, was arrested Saturday on felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and improperly discharging a firearm at the Spring Lake Cove Apartments. When Fruitland Park Police Department officers arrived on the scene, they found a .380-caliber shell casing on the sidewalk. Neighbors said they heard two people arguing before hearing a single gunshot.

The estranged boyfriend said he had gone to the apartment to move out his belongings and he and Edwards got into an argument over his alleged cheating, according to an arrest report. She armed herself with a pistol and pointed it at him. He said he turned away and “heard a loud noise.” He fled the scene.

Edwards admitted she owned a .380-caliber pistol. The gun was collected as evidence.

Edwards was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $6,000 bond.