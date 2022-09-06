Joan Palmer Steward was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She left this world on Saturday, August 27th at the age of 86 following a brief illness at her home in The Villages with family at her side.

Joan was born in Mount Hope, New York to Clifford and Alma Palmer. Joan’s lifelong sense of adventure and dislike of snowy winters led her to Florida in her early 20s, where she spent the remainder of her life. Shortly after moving to Florida she developed a passion for tennis and despite her petite stature, was a force to be reckoned with on the court until she was sidelined by rheumatoid arthritis later in life.

Forever the independently-minded firecracker, Joan bought a full-size RV upon retirement and with car in tow, set out to traverse the country and spend time in Alaska, a place she loved. One fateful day at an RV park she was introduced to a fellow solo traveller named John Arthur Steward Jr., a widowed father of five. Despite her earlier attempts at marriage, she jokingly proclaimed that this is the one she got right. After marrying in 2001, Joan and John settled in The Villages and enjoyed their summers amidst the mountains of Hendersonville, NC. Joan always reveled in many of life’s simple pleasures which included doing puzzles on her iPad, watching tennis and listening to her Grandson Griffin’s sports broadcasts. One activity she relished for decades was her weekly card games with her dearest friends and family complete with low-stakes betting, white wine and bellows of raucous laughter.

Joan was proceeded in death by her husband John Arthur Steward, Jr,. and siblings Ralph and Doug Palmer. She is survived by her children Carl H. Owens, Jr., of Hendersonville, NC and Carla Owens Warlow (Picton) of Winter Park, FL, grandchildren Jonathan Wesley Owens, Quinn Warlow, Griffin Warlow and her sister and best friend Linda McKenna of Palm Harbor, FL and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Her friends and family will continue to honor her legacy by living life to the fullest and she will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved her.

A memorial service is planned for September 30, 2022 at 11:00am at Florida National Cemetery for close friends and family.