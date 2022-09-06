John Thomas Flynn, 88, of The Villages passed away on August 24, 2022. He was born on October 28, 1933 in Kingsbridge, The Bronx, New York.

John’s life embodied the American Dream. He attended Cardinal Hayes Catholic High School in The Bronx and, upon graduation, proudly served in the United States Navy. While working full-time on the electronics test bench for the Hazeltine Corporation, he earned a BS degree in Physics from Hofstra University. He went on to enjoy a successful 40+ year career with various defense contractors on Long Island serving as a Vice President along with many other roles in engineering and business development.

He was a member of the American Legion in Lady Lake and forever proud of his Irish heritage, a member of the Irish club. Jack was an enthusiastic sports fan who rooted especially hard for the NY sports teams , an avid reader who devoured techno-thriller novels and, most importantly, a devoted family man who set a high standard for his children and grandchildren to emulate.

He is predeceased by his sister and brother-in-law, Anne and Buddy Breslin, and his daughter, Marybeth Collins (Joseph).

Left to cherish his memory is the love of his life, his wife of 62 beautiful years, Pat (Dunn); children, John Flynn (Mona), Thomas Flynn (Joann), Patricia Ann Flynn (Michael) and Michael Flynn (Julie); siblings, Thomas Flynn (Claire), Florence Distlehurst and Marilyn Croake (Donald); grandchildren: Chris, Kelly, Jack, Joey, Rachel, Jack, Matthew, Ryan and Alex as well as extended family and friends too numerous to count.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 9th at 11am at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. A Celebration of Life and reception will follow at Dignity Memorial Life Celebration Center. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Susan G Komen Breast Cancer Foundation (https://www.komen.org).