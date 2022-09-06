Juanita Violet Keltner passed away peacefully August 24, 2022, at Cornerstone Hospice of the Villages. She was 90 years old.

Juanita was born April 24, 1932 to William and Mary Anderson. She was married to Bruce Keltner for over 41 years before he passed away.

She is survived by: (sister) Margaret (Peg) Kelley and nieces. (brother) Bill Anderson. Sons Robert E McHenry (wife) Carolyn, David B McHenry (wife) Tina, 7 grandchildren & 16 great grandchildren, as well as her special friends from Ohio, Atlanta, GA and The Villages, Florida.

Juanita started her 50 plus year career in Akron, Ohio with J Gordan Gaines. Holding positions as VP of Claims at AON, Member of Claims Association, recipient of Claims Person of the Year Award, President of Claims Association Claims Convention and Member of Insurance Women for State of Georgia.

Retired to the Villages in 2000, Juanita loved to travel, golf, play cards and occasionally visit the casino. She volunteered with her sister Peg at Cornerstone Hospice. Juanita loved her church as well as singing in the choir. Juanita loved sports, her Indians, Braves and most of all watching her Falcons.

Juanita loved life and will be truly missed by her family and friends.

Service to be held 11 a.m. Saturday September 17, 2022, at North Lake Presbyterian Church, 975 Rolling Acres Road, Lady Lake, Florida 32159.

Family wishes Memorial Contributions would be made to Cornerstone Hospice, 601 Mariposa way, The Villages, FL 32159.