Mary Dorothy Inglehart, loving Mother, was born Oct 1, 1927 in Redwood, New York, and passed away Aug 13, 2022 in Mesa, AZ. Mary graduated from Redwood High School in June of 1944 and then attended Watertown NY School of Commerce. After graduation she was employed by Dunk, Conley, Metcalf and Backman legal attorneys until she married.

She was married to Steven Inglehart on June 14th, 1952 at Asbury Methodist Church, Watertown, NY.

After moving to Massachusetts, she was employed by Massachusetts State Welfare System for 15 years as a Caseworker, retiring in 1986. She and Steven retired to The Villages in Lady Lake, FL , where she enjoyed bike riding, water walking, and playing golf (shot three holes in one!). Her husband passed away in August 1999.

After his passing she did volunteer work at The Villages Hospital and was also a member of the American Legion Women’s Auxiliary. She is survived by four children, Pamela Inglehart, Steve Inglehart (Miriam), Jeff Inglehart (Anne) and Susan Davis. She has 5 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10am at New Covenant United Methodist Church on September 15, 2022.