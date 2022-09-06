PWAC members to keep close eye on costs of windmill and water tower

The Project Wide Advisory Committee on Tuesday approved a bid of $126,756 for the reconstruction of the windmill and water tower at Brownwood Paddock Square.

However, committee members made it clear that they want to be kept apprised of the total cost of the project.

The original cost of the demolition and reconstruction was estimated to be $225,000, with funding to come from residents living south of County Road 466.

A single bid was received for the reconstruction of the two decorative items which had to be demolished prior to the start of Hurricane Season because their rotting wood made them a public safety hazard. The lone bid came from Mark Cook Builders which has worked on numerous projects in The Villages. The bid was for $126,756, considerably lower than had originally been anticipated had wood be used for the reconstruction. Instead, Corten steel and galvanized steel will be used for the windmill water tower.

PWAC member Jerry Vicenti, who also serves as chairman of the Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors, said he is concerned that the pricetag of $126,756 might continue to climb, as happened recently with the Lake Miona Walking Trail.

PWAC member Steve Bova, a Community Development District 10 supervisor, said the Lake Miona Walking Trail construction cost was said to be $730,000, but the reality of the total project, with engineering and other costs, added up to $839,361.

PWAC members agreed they want to keep a close eye on the total costs of the replacement of the windmill and water tower.