Shirley A. Newstead, 90, of Florida and formerly of New Haven, passed away on August 21, 2022.

Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late George and Cecilia (Heagerty) Newstead.

Shirley graduated from SUNY Oswego and received a teaching degree. She taught second grade at Onondaga Road Elementary School from when it opened in 1957 until she retired from West Genesee School District after 34 years. People often asked her how she could teach the same grade for so many years, to which she replied, “It really goes back to the love of children.”

Shirley spent the majority of her retirement years in The Villages with her lifelong friend and travel companion, Mary Ann Maywalt.

Shirley enjoyed spending her summers traveling the world. She would return from those trips and share stories and slideshows of her adventures. It was as if she took us on those trips with her and showed us a world we never knew. A favorite photo of Shirley in Ireland kissing the Blarney Stone, truly captures her spirit, sense of humor and Irish roots.

She was predeceased by her cousin, Joan Poor, the sister she never had. Survived are her cousins Jack (Kaye) MacDonald, Danny Poor, Jeff Poor, Cindy Gurney, Michele Poor-Dehm, John MacDonald and Heather MacDonald.

The family would like to acknowledge and thank the staff at Freedom Pointe in The Villages for the loving care and kindness Shirley received during her residency there. Graveside Services will be held at Ten O’Clock on Thursday, September 8, 2022, in New Haven Cemetery with Father John Smegelsky. Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers or donations, please take a chapter from Shirley’s lesson plan … and travel!