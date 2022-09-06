Speeding driver nabbed with TCH concentrate at Colony Plaza

A speeding driver was nabbed with TCH concentrate at Colony Plaza in The Villages.

Brooklyn Grace Kugal, 22, of Fruitland Park, was driving a gray 2013 Dodge Dart at about 9:30 p.m. Sunday southbound on Morse Boulevard near County Road 466A when she was caught on radar traveling at 52 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A traffic stop was initiated at County Road 466A and Sembler Way.

Kugal, who was alone in the vehicle, was “shaking involuntarily” and appeared to be “nervous,” the report said.

A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs. A search of Kugal’s purse turned up a vaporizer-style smoking device and a vial of a gold liquid labeled Trulieve Sativa. The substance was identified as THC concentrate. Kugal indicated she did not have a medical marijuana card.

Kugal was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug equipment. She was issued a warning for speeding. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $3,000 bond.