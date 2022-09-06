Tab for coffee served at recreation centers in The Villages will be $178,284

The tab for coffee served at recreation centers in The Villages in the next fiscal year will be $178,284.

The Project Wide Advisory Committee on Tuesday approved a bid of $127,451 from Compass USA for coffee services at recreation centers south of County Road 466. The price includes Eco-friendly paper cups, stirring sticks, sugar canisters, cream canisters and, of course, regular and decaffeinated coffee. The contract breaks down to $10,620 per month.

The Amenity Authority Committee, which oversees recreation centers north of County Road 466, is expected to approve a $50,833 contract for coffee with the same vendor. The AAC will be spending $4,236 per month for coffee during the next fiscal year. The AAC is scheduled to meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Savannah Center.

The coffee will be paid for with amenity money.