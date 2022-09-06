Table etiquette at Dunkin’ Donuts at Brownwood

To the Editor:

When visiting Dunkin’ Donuts, at Brownwood my wife and I have to sit at the outside tables as we have a small chihuahua which is not allowed inside. Since she recently had to have her eyes removed due to a botched medical procedure we always bring her little bed and put her on a chair between my wife and I.

It is conceivable to wait 5 or 10 minutes for a table but on several occasions we have had to wait much longer. This morning we waited 25 minutes for a table, not because people were eating, but because they were either socializing or looking at their phones or tapping on a laptop keyboard. One gentleman, by himself sitting at a table on Sunday had a partially full cup of coffee and no food while looking at his phone. When we finally got a table he was still sitting with the same partially cup of coffee looking at his phone.

I can understand taking up table space if no one is waiting, but be courteous and move on after finishing your breakfast and yield a table to someone waiting.

Remember, this is known as Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Let’s keep it that way by remembering our manners.

Robert Taylor

Village of Lake Deaton