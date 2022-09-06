92.3 F
The Villages
Tuesday, September 6, 2022
We must ensure that DeSantis remains at the helm

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The 2018 gubernatorial race in Florida could not have been much closer. Gov. Ron DeSantis narrowly edged out his leftist opponent by fewer than 33,000 votes.
I am still terrified by the thought of what kind of shape Florida would be in if our governor hadn’t won.
Our children would have been home from school and masked when they returned. Hundreds of thousands of jobs would have been lost, due to oppressive lockdowns, businesses would have been destroyed and Florida would not be the free state that it is today.
But now with another election coming up in November, we must ensure that DeSantis remains at the helm.
Charlie Crist is a career politician who incredibly said he “thanks God” that “Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are in the White House,” and has voted with Joe Biden 100 percent of the time.
Crist does not support our police, and has even called for “reallocation,” which is liberal code for defund the police. He supports indoctrinating our children with sexualized education and divisive critical race theory.
This November, we must send a powerful message that Florida supports freedom and prosperity, thanks to Gov. DeSantis’s leadership.

Edna Iris Santana-Wales
Village of Fenney

 

