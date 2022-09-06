92.3 F
The Villages
Tuesday, September 6, 2022
Woman spotted at CVS in The Villages arrested with illicit drugs

By Staff Report
Molly Marie Nightliner
A woman spotted at a CVS Pharmacy in The Villages was arrested with illicit drugs after a traffic stop.

Molly Marie Nightlinger, 46, of Leesburg, was parked at about 10:30 p.m. Monday night in the CVS parking lot on County Road 466 near The Villages High School, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy ran the license plate of Nightlinger’s silver 2006 Mazda and found the vehicle’s registered owner has a suspended license. Nightlinger got into the vehicle, drove away and was pulled over at County Road 466 and Villages Campus Circle.

Nightlinger told the deputy she “knew” she was going to be pulled over. A computer check revealed she had been stopped Aug. 18 for the same offense.

A search of her vehicle turned up Buprenorphine, Alprazolam and Oxycodone Hydrochloride. Nightlinger had a prescription for the Buprenorphine, but not the other drugs.

The deputy found that Nightlinger was already on probation on a charge of theft in Marion County. In addition she had been charged in 2021 with stealing a necklace from a boutique at Lake Sumter Landing.

She was taken into custody on charges of drug possession and driving while license. She was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center due to the probation violation.

