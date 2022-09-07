AAC will consider putting cap back on amenity fees

The Amenity Authority Committee is considering putting a cap back on amenity fees paid by residents north of County Road 466.

AAC members said they are aware that many residents are feeling the bite of inflation and Consumer Price Index increases to amenity fees. Because the CPI is so high, AAC members agreed this might be the time to discuss a cap, or what is officially referred to as the deferral rate, when it comes to amenity fees.

“This is the time to give our residents a break. We have the power to do that,” said AAC Chairman Don Deakin.

He noted that he has been in his home a long time, but he is still paying about $2,000 in annual amenity fees.

The AAC decided in 2019 to remove the cap on amenity fees. However, some AAC members now beieve it might be time to reinstate the cap.

The highest monthly rate north of County Road 466 is currently $204.

The AAC on Wednsday reviewed three financial scenarios with a deferral rate of $179, $185 and $200. You can look at the presentation on those calculations at this link: Amenity_Fee_Deferral_Rate

AAC members agreed that it crucial to keep the AAC in a strong financial positions. The AAC has $14 million in reserve funding and its bonds will be paid off in 2036.

The members want to revisit the issue in October and look at a financial outlook should they decide to set the deferral rate at $195.

“It’s a big decision. It’s an important decision,” Deakin said. “This is the time to give our residents some relief, somewhere.”

What action do you think the AAC should take on amenity fees? Share your thoughts at [email protected].