Biden’s eerie and divisive speech last Thursday won’t intimidate the millions of Americans who disagree with his radical far-left agenda.

Americans want solutions to the countless crisis caused by his administration and Congressional Democrats.

Republicans have a plan to get America back on track with policies to build:

An Economy that’s Strong

A Nation that’s Safe

A Future that’s Free and,

A Government that’s Accountable

Hopefully, next year Republicans will be in majority and thus have control of Congressional calendar to hold hearings on legislation tackling these issues and the oversight tools to hold the Biden Administration accountable.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Congressman Daniel Webster writes that President Biden’s “eerie and divisive speech” won’t intimidate Americans.