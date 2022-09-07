75.1 F
The Villages
Wednesday, September 7, 2022
By Staff Report
Fred L. Balducci Jr., 78, of Summerfield Florida passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday August 30th.

He leaves his wife of 54 years, Stella L. (Foster) Balducci, his sons; Christopher Balducci and his wife Sarah of Ocala, FL, David Balducci and his wife Barbara of West Brookfield, MA and his daughter Debra Casey and partner Brian Long of Micco, FL, a brother Stephen Balducci of Summerfield, FL, a sister Roberta Belanger and her fiancé Tony Aretakis of Summerfield, FL, 7 grandchildren; Jacqueline, Sophia, Zachary, Sean, Adrianna, Matteo and Massimo, and 1 great grandchild Oliver.

He was born in Milford Massachusetts, the son of the late Fred L. Balducci Sr and Lillian T (Bucchino) Balducci.

Fred retired from General Motors after 30 years of service. He enjoyed his retirement helping his family, friends and neighbors in any way that he could. He was an avid baseball fan and enjoyed cruising with his family as often as he could.

There will be a small service for immediate family members only. The family asks that in lieu of flower donations be sent to: the Ronald McDonald House Charities.

