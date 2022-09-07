‘Frightening’ situation when golf cart driver suffers medical episode at town square

A golf cart driver who suffered a medical episode created a frightening situation when he suddenly drove onto a town square in The Villages.

The Never Never Band had been performing shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday when the golf cart suddenly roared onto the dance floor at Lake Sumter Landing Market Square.

“It was very frightening,” said Villager Marla Rima, who was in the crowd.

There were several line dancers on the dance floor, but they managed to get out of the way and escaped any harm.

The 75-year-old man at the wheel of the golf cart suffered a medical episode, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Several deputies immediately responded to the scene.

The man had been accompanied to the square by his 70-year-old wife. A friend was able to come and pick up the couple. The golf cart was secured and remained at the square.