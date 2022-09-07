Green energy will never be a universal power solution

91.8 F
To the Editor:

Going green to many people and most of the media seems to mean that electric is good and fossil fuels are bad. But this ignores how most of our electricity is produced, both now and in the future.
This year, renewables are expected to provide 22 percent of our electricity. The remainder or 78 percent will be produced by using fossil fuels including nuclear, natural gas, and coal. The EIA (Energy Information Administration) projects that in the year 2050, renewable electric generation will supply 44 percent of our electricity. We will still use mostly fossil fuels for electricity 30 years from now. They will also be necessary for heating and cooking needs. Green power can help, especially in rural areas, but it’s never going to be a universal power solution. Renewable power sources have no practical flexibility relative to variable load demands. It’s likely that fossil fuels will be necessary for many years to come. They are not bad, they are necessary.

Robert Moore
Village of Rio Grande

 

