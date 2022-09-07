James Francis Roe

It is with great sadness the family wishes to announce that James “Jim” Francis Roe passed away on September 01, 2022 at the age of 83 in his hometown of Summerfield, Florida. His battle with serious medical issues in the past years showed his courage in facing life challenges with a smile. Despite the difficulties, James came out a peaceful hero and stayed strong until the end. His loving heart left a beacon of light for all who survived him.

Jim was born on January 31, 1939, eldest son of the late Jack and Edna Roe of Pickford, Michigan, and close nephew of deceased uncle, Don Roe of Ocala, FL. He is survived by his loving wife, Lucy; two brothers: Roger, wife Pat of Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan and Francis (Frank), wife Jean of Summerfield, Florida; and three sons: Jimmy (Sandy) of Mackinac Island, MI, Steve of Menominee, MI, and Chris of St Ignace, MI; nine grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren; and a yappy little pug dog named Pretty Boy.

James worked most of his life as a heavy equipment operator and later as a real estate broker. He had a passionate love affair with buffets, tomatoes, carrots and potatoes. His cheerful attitude and bright smile will be missed at Pickford High School, Class of 1959, where he was tagged as the popular impersonator of Elvis Presley.

In lieu of flowers, please give your donations to the Wings of Faith on his behalf.