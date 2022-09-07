75.1 F
The Villages
Wednesday, September 7, 2022
By Staff Report
Lois Elizabeth Babbitt, 95, of The Villages, FL passed away Friday, September 2, 2022. She was born July 3, 1927 in Bristol, FL to Isaiah F. and Clarice (nee Parramore) Eubanks.

Lois has been a part of her Wildwood Church of Christ family since 2002.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Elwyn D. Babbitt; brother, Herbert F. Eubanks; and sisters: Florine Johnston and Mary B. Johnston.

She is survived by her son, Charles (Debbie) Babbitt; daughter, Joyce (Wayne) Freeman; brother, Paul (Genette) Eubanks ; 3 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren and numerous other loving family and friends.

There will be a gathering of family and friends from 12 pm to 1 pm Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 followed by a Celebration of Life Funeral Service starting at 1:00 PM at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home 410 Webster St. Wildwood, FL 34785.

